A Waco cancer association says they've seen an increase in breast cancer diagnoses

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — World health officials declared the end of the pandemic last year, but the problem continued into 2024, leaving its mark on lives.

Two women who had never met before Thursday shared their stories of being diagnosed with breast cancer — taking us back to hearing the heartbreaking news.

“Like lightning went through my body and split me in half," Tammie Busby said.

“Honestly, I feel like she had to keep me from falling off the table," Michelle Weber said.

While both Michelle and Tammie are still on their journey to recovery — the good news is — they are both cancer-free.

Tammie was diagnosed last year, and Michelle was diagnosed the previous year in 2022.

All this was around the time the Community Cancer Association’s executive director, Terry Hunt, noticed something. Hunt said typically a quarter to one-third of their patients are breast cancer patients, but early last year, the number of breast cancer patients they saw climbed and made up around 46% of new patients.

“What we found out was a lot of it was still related to COVID," Hunt said. "That there was some later diagnosis because everything was COVID-related on being treated."

Tammie and her family believe she could have been diagnosed earlier if it wasn’t for the delays caused by the pandemic. “COVID became so much more important than anything," Busby said.

So, how did two women overcome one of the most challenging journeys in their lives?

“Honestly, it sounds strange to say, but humor got me through," Michelle said. "Getting through the journey with love, support, family, and faith in the people who have your life in their hands. So you have to trust. You have to trust, or you will not make it said."

Hunt told 25News Bobby Poitevint while they did see patients diagnosed later, Hunt said there was still time for those patients to receive the care they needed to hopefully have a successful end to their cancer journey.

Hun said the delay also reminded other people to get screened and checked.

