‘A petition is really not going to do anything’: Kempner Water Supply raises base rate, faces pushback

KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — For the first time in two years, Kempner Water Supply Corporation is raising its base rate.

General Manager Bruce Sorenson said the decision comes after rising costs in several areas.

“Trying to say, ‘How are we justifying those rates going up?’ We are working on transparency and trying to get some of the information out to people so they understand,” Sorenson said.

“There’s a lot of areas that increased: insurance, utilities, payroll. And we have to cover those – some of those we can’t control,” Sorenson added.

The announcement is sparking pushback across the community, with one resident even starting a petition to stop it.

“A petition is really not going to do anything. It’s going to cost the members a lot of money to file a lawsuit, and they’ll lose, because our actual rate should probably be quite a bit more than what they are right now based on our debt and what our expenses are,” Sorenson said.

According to Sorenson, the increase will depend on a customer’s meter size. He estimates the new base rate will be about $5 more than the current one.

“It will cost the average customer about $7 more a month,” he said.

The new rates will take effect in October, but many residents say they are not backing down.

Lisa Hunter, who started the petition, said this is about more than money, calling it a chance to, “show unity, raise a collective voice, and push for transparency, fairness, and accountability.”

“It’s something we had to do. We haven’t had a rate increase in two years. This is year three. So, two years of no rate increase – and that’s why we had to go up like we did.”

Sorenson said the budget was approved at last month’s board meeting. The new rates will go into effect Oct. 2.

Kempner Water Supply has posted a list of frequently asked questions and answers about the rate increase.

