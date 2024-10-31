'A grief that no one explores': Hewitt woman advocates for accidental death support

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — "If you can think about it, every 18 minutes in the us alone, someone becomes an accidental killer," Hewitt resident Jennifer Eikenhorst said.

Jennifer Eikenhorst is a Christian, wife, mother of four, and teacher.

Eikenhorst's life changed forever on Oct. 4, 2016.

"I was following the law, not distracted. I'd never been in a car accident before," Eikenhorst said. "But I was in a rural area where it was dark and on a hill, and when I made a left-hand turn, I did not see a motorcyclist approaching from my left, and it's the greatest heartbreak I'll ever experience,"

She became a CADI that evening—a term that stands for causing accidental death or injury.

Eikenhorste said she was stuck in grief and needed an outlet.

"I was also frustrated that I couldn't find any resources. There's nothing. It's an abyss of a topic. And yet we know that fatal accidents happen daily," Eikenhorst said.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there have been almost 3,000 fatal motor vehicle traffic crashes in Texas… so far this year.

Eikenhorst released her memoir 'Left Turn: Life Unimagined' and started a podcast called 'Accidental Hope'

Eikenhorst highlights the experiences of others impacted by accidental death while sharing her struggles with life after the accident.

"Through organic searches alone, I've almost hit 100,000 downloads and 55 territories and over 1,200 cities," Eikenhorst said.

Eikenhorst said she will continue spreading awareness of driving and mourning dangers.

"No one talks about it," Eikenhorst said. "This is a grief that no one explores — I want to help people to know that they aren't the definition of the worst day of their life,"

