A Dr Pepper Drinker's Dream: Local man wins year supply of Dr Pepper

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV — One Waco man won a sweet surprise after entering a contest at the Dr Pepper Museum.



Larry Salazar entered his family into a drawing for Dr Pepper’s 33 rd Birthday

Birthday Salazar has been going to the Dr Pepper Museum since he was a kid, so winning a year supply of Dr Pepper couldn’t have been a greater surprise

Salazar’s year supply of Dr Pepper was 31 cases, but he says it will only last him and his family a month



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I think the kids were just as happy as I was, I remember putting my hands in the air screaming yes! when I won,” said Salazar.

It was a soda drinker’s dream come true.

“I actually never win anything. But for some reason we were just feeling lucky that day,” he said.

Salazar entered his family into a drawing for Dr Pepper’s 33rd Birthday bash.

“My wife and I have four special needs kids and they like to go to look at everything yearly, so we go and make it a family event,” said Salazar.

Little did he know he would end up with 31 cases of his favorite drink on his door step.

But he says those 372 cans may only last him and his family a month.

“For a family of six I don’t think so, I'm thankful for what we’ve got, it’s a little mini jackpot for us as much as we drink it, so we’ll take what we’ve got,” said Salazar.

Salazar says it’s very special that he gets to share his and his wife’s love for Dr Pepper with his children, especially since it was born and raised in Waco.

