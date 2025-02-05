$95M Robinson ISD bond to address student overcapacity and facility improvements

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — “There's a lot of upkeep that needs to happen, and the band-aids that keep on, we keep putting on. It needs to stop. It's time to do something about it,” Robinson ISD parent Meredith Redding said. “It's time. It's past time.”

The Robinson ISD is looking to make significant upgrades across the district with the help of the 2025 bond.

The goal is to add more space for the growing student population while updating safety and technology in our schools. The bond will help pay for renovations to the high school, turning band halls into classrooms and grade realignments.

“We're looking at a $95.495 million bond. The tax impact for our homeowners here would be a 15-cent tax increase,” Robinson ISD superintendent Michael Hope said. “The 15-cent increase is lower than any of the bonds in the past 30 years.”

The superintendent told 25 News Robinson ISD has one of the lowest tax rates compared to other area school districts.

25 News’ Kadence MaKenna spoke with some Robinson ISD alumni who now have children in the district.

“My son has talked about wanting to be an engineer,” Robinson ISD parent BJ Lewis said. “With this bond and the new facility, the renovated facility that we will have, they will have more opportunities.”

Both parents told 25 News they are in support of the bond.

“I am willing to pay more because it all is about our students' future and our students' safety,” Lewis said. “When you look down at it as far as capacity, safety, and things and technology, we're lacking just improvements compared to other districts.”

It would cost homeowners nearly 31 dollars a month on average if approved. Students would begin moving into the new high school in Fall 2027.

“Looking at what is the future of Robinson, how do we make sure it's the most efficient use of space and the efficient use of staff, and of course, always efficient use of the funds our community provides for us,” Hope said.

