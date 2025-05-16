8-year-old turns recycling into business opportunity

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — We see cans on the side of the road all the time, but one local boy is taking it upon himself to clean up his neighborhood. For him, it’s not just about recycling. It’s also about business.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Can after can after can.

“I would go up and down the ditch, and then I would go up and down that road,” said Jevin Millsaps.

After Jevin Millsaps found out he could earn some cash for picking up soda cans around his neighborhood, he picked up his bucket and started collecting.

“I was picking up a whole bunch of cans and I saw a big snake and I was standing right over it,” said Jevin.

But that snake was just a minor setback. After a Facebook post from his mom, the Axtell community came together and started bringing Jevin their cans.

“People have come to him and donated, it’s just kind of blown up,” said Jevin Millsaps dad.

Pretty soon, this 8-year-old was able to collect 700 pounds of cans, all worth $595 dollars. That’s money he used to purchase a vending machine off Facebook marketplace and kick-start his very own snack business.

“Some energy drink, pretzels, and chips,” said Jevin.

But this young entrepreneur isn’t done just yet, right now he’s on the hunt for a local business willing to take in his vending machine to set up shop.

When 25News reporter Dominique Leh asked Jevin his big reason behind putting in all this work, he said he’s just looking to clear up his path to the future.

“I just wanted to get ready for me to be a grownup,” Jevin said.

Jevin said that the can he picks up the most is Dr Pepper. Jevin’s family continues the search for a local business with good foot traffic. If you know one, reach out to Dominique Leh through social media or email.

