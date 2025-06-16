Watch Now
35-year-old woman dies in Waco motorcycle crash

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
WACO, Texas(KXXV) — Waco police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car that happened Monday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of North 46th Street and Bosque Boulevard just after 10:20 a.m. They say a 35-year-old woman riding a motorcycle east on Bosque crashed into a Toyota Prius that was turning onto 46th Street.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released, but police said her family has been notified.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

