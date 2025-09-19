3.8 million dollar construction for a China Spring park to start soon

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco is moving forward with plans to begin construction on the China Spring Park. The city approved a $3.7 million project plan for the new park.



Construction could start next month.

The new park will be located at the intersection of Flat Road and Skeet Eason Road.

When China Spring resident Sanjuana Delgado wants to go for a run...

“I’m actually training for a marathon," said China Spring resident Sanjuana Delgado.

She doesn't have many options.

Reporter: "You live in China Spring. Where do you run?"

"Most of the time I have to drive all the way to Cameron Park because there aren’t many places out here," Delgado said.

But soon, that will change.

On Tuesday, the City of Waco approved $3.7 million in funding for the construction of a China Spring park along Flat Rock and Skeet Eason Road.

After waiting nearly three years since the park was announced, this is what Delgado and others could look forward to.

“Having something closer to home, I think, promotes more of a…you know, going to walk in the afternoon and having more amenities for all types of people….the whole family would be able to go, and I think it will also be a safe place for everyone," Delgado said.

