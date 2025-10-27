3.5M Texans lose food stamps due to government shutdown

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The ongoing federal government shutdown has left 3.5 million Texans without SNAP benefits after the USDA announced its funding has been exhausted and no benefits will be issued in November. Families like Kassidey Perez's are now turning to food pantries and struggling to stretch remaining funds to feed their families while hoping lawmakers reach a deal to restore the assistance.



Federal government shutdown has eliminated food stamp assistance as USDA announces funding has been exhausted

3.5 million Texans lose food stamps due to government shutdown

The ongoing federal government shutdown has left 3.5 million Texans who rely on SNAP benefits without food assistance after the USDA announced its funds have been exhausted. With no benefits being issued in November, families across the state are scrambling to find ways to make ends meet.

"We ain't got anymore food stamps, where are we going to go?" asked Kassidey Perez.

KXXV Texans to lose SNAP benefits

The USDA recently updated its website stating "the well has run dry" and confirmed no SNAP benefits will be distributed in November, dashing hopes that the shutdown would end before affecting food assistance programs.

For families like Kassidey Perez's, the news came as a devastating blow. Perez, a stay-at-home mother, showed the limited food supplies remaining in her home.

"All what you see right there in the refrigerator, freezer, deep freeze, that's all we've got, that's all we've got left," Perez said.

When asked about her family's situation without the essential benefits, Perez became emotional.

"I'm sorry…I thought we at least had a chance for them to come back next week or something," she said through tears.

Perez cannot work outside the home because she must care for her youngest daughter, who has epilepsy.

"That is the reason why I don't have a job because I have to be on call for my youngest, who is an epileptic she's even more epileptic than I am," Perez said.

Her family depends on her husband's income and government assistance. Without SNAP benefits, Perez must figure out how to stretch the $300 remaining after paying rent to feed her family.

"You're sitting there waiting for the help to come, and help's not coming, and you're going to have to help yourself," Perez said.

Perez plans to turn to food pantries for additional support while holding out hope that lawmakers will reach a deal to restore funding for families running out of resources.

"Somebody somewhere that you knew was on this program, and if this was them, what would you do?" Perez said.

While SNAP funding has been affected, Medicaid assistance that Perez also relies on for her daughter's medications remains secure. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, funding for Medicare and Medicaid programs is sufficient through the first quarter of 2026.

