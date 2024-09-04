2024 Rockdale Fair and Rodeo accepting applications for Miss Rockdale Fair Pageant

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Rockdale Fair and Rodeo is accepting applications for its Miss Rockdale Fair Pageant until Sept. 23.



The application is open to any high school girl in Milam County

Students will be able to compete for a chance to win $1,000, $750 and $500 scholarships

The competition will be on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Rockdale High School with an appearance from 2024 Miss Texas winner Annette Addo-Yobo

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Rockdale Fair and Rodeo is accepting applications for its annual Miss Rockdale Pageant.

The competition is open to all Milam County High School girls where they'll participate in interviews and a final show for a chance to win a scholarship.

Pageant Coordinator Tamra Vance says the pageant started in the 70s, and they've given out about $20,000 in the past 10 years.

"Miss Rockdale is a great opportunity for these young girls. It's an opportunity to have fun and be able to build their confidence and to be able to just get some practice putting themselves out there," she said.

Applications can be found here.

