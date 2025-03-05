2023 House Bill 8 a 'positive outcome' for local community colleges

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — 2023 House Bill 8 provided more funding to community colleges and high schools that offer dual credit. McLennan Community College explains how this new model works and why it's a welcomed change.



Following the passage of House Bill 8 in 2023, the funding model for community colleges like McLennan County Community College (MCC) has changed from being based on student enrollment to focusing on student success and outcomes.

The new funding model benefits students, such as Waco High's Grace Ilapogu, who are enrolled in dual credit programs. These programs help students fast-track their education and provide additional funding to the schools that offer them.

MCC is currently navigating challenges associated with aligning its curriculum to meet state standards due to the new funding model, but it is optimistic about the long-term benefits and potential for increased funding based on improved student outcomes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The old funding model was based primarily on students in seats,” Chad Eggleston said.

That used to be how community colleges like McLennan County Community College received their funding, but that changed after House Bill 8 was passed in 2023.

“The new funding model that was passed with House Bill 8, which we’re really very excited about, is based more on the outcomes that students have,” Vice President of Instruction and Student Engagement Chad Eggleston said.

So, to get that funding, which aids in new programs, buildings, and services, MCC relies on students like Waco High’s Grace Ilapogu, who go the extra mile.

“I got into dual credit my freshman year,” said Senior at Waco High, Grace Ilapogu.

Grace will graduate with her associate's degree in May and plans to start her journey into Pre-med. Schools like Waco ISD that offer dual credit also receive that extra funding.

“It’s helped me a lot to fast track my degree plan and future. And it’s shown me, And guided me into what I’m going to do, how am I going to do this? Where am I going to go?” Ilapogu said.

Waco ISD said their relationship with MCC has strengthened after House Bill 8 was passed.

MCC said they are in a transitional phase, which can pose some challenges.

“What challenges have you guys seen with the bill?” asked 25News reporter Dominique Leh.

“There are certain standards that the state expects, we’ve got to make sure that our curriculum is aligned to meet those points,” Chad Eggleston said.

But it’s a change they welcome.

“We’ve just now gotten some excellent reports from the state about our outcomes based on what we do, and we think we’re going to get quite a bit of extra money out of that. So, we think these will be positive outcomes for us in the long run.”

Follow Dominique on social media!