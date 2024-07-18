13-year-old Caldwell softball player named to Southwest Region of Team USA, will compete in Oklahoma in August

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — A local Caldwell student is heading to softball tournament Oklahoma in August after being named to the Southwest Region of Team USA for the sport.



13-year-old Misha Johnson is training to play in Oklahoma City after gaining a spot on the Southwest Region of Team USA softball team.

She's one of the first girls from Caldwell to earn the achievement after trying out against 84 other girls from Texas, Oklahoma and other surrounding areas.

Misha will play shortstop against other regional teams on August 8 to 11 in Oklahoma City.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Misha Johnson has been playing softball year-round since she was four-years-old.

"I got into softball by watching my brother play baseball growing up," she said.

Now, she's preparing to be part of one of the biggest teams of her career — the Southwest Region of Team USA.

"It's definitely an honor to be on the USA team as a 13-year-old from Caldwell," Johnson said.

Her coach, Craig Maresh, says it's not an easy feat, especially as one of the first teens to earn it.

"You have to think like all these girls in the state of Texas and Oklahoma and the surrounding areas, they all want to spot on that team, and for Misha to go out there and try out with 84 girls and to make it, I mean, it's just — it's almost like winning the lottery, you know, it's a lot of people want it, but how many actually make it," he said.

She'll be playing shortstop against other regional teams in a tournament with her teammates cheering her on along the way.

"I'm just so proud of her because she was noticed, and she was picked out of all of the girls that were there," Emily Smith, one of Misha's teammates, said.

"I think it's a really big deal for her. It's gonna help her with her recruiting process, and I'm really proud of her," Karli Maresh, another teammate said.

But she tells me she's not letting up on her training.

"And I'm just not going to let off the gas and work as hard as I can," Johnson said.

She believes it's the next step to a spot in the pros.

"I feel like it's going to help me, like, for my future. I'm just really excited," she said.

