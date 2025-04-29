100 Days in office: President Trump's policy impacts in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — There's a milestone at the White House as President Donald Trump marks 100 days in office. From policy changes and delivering on campaign promises, the Trump administration has no doubt left a footprint here in Central Texas.
100 Days in office: Taking a look at President Trump's policy impacts in Central Texas
Some of our coverage topics over the last three months included:
- “A small number” of international Baylor University students visas revoked
- Impacts from promises of federal job cuts
- Immigration protests
- Tariff concerns and talks of impacts on local businesses as well as Texas' agriculture and energy sector
You can read more of our coverage by clicking here.