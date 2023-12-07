'If I didn’t have this opportunity, I wouldn’t be able to have a job': Waco ISD students utilize Waco Transit

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Waco ISD students are catching a ride with the Waco Transit System, who is helping bridge the transportation gap by getting kids to school, work, or even just to hang out with friends, and it doesn’t cost them a thing.



Students use the Waco Transit system to get to work and to help give them a dependable ride to and from school.

In the 2022-2023 school year more than 13-thousand students used the Waco Transit System. The contract costs Waco ISD $17,000 but doesn't cost the students anything.

Just compared to last year in august, the numbers jumped by about 400.From September 2022 to this year, student riders more than doubled.

“If I didn’t have this opportunity, I wouldn’t be able to have a job,” Rashey said.

Rashey Delesoine is a junior at Waco High School, she’s been riding Waco Transit for the past nine years, and the partnership with Waco ISD has helped her keep a job.

“After school I’ll catch the city bus, it’ll take about 30 minutes to come after school, and then I’ll ride it down to where I work at and get off.”

Waco ISD has been partnered with the Waco Transit System since 2013. Giving students an opportunity to ride public transit for free.

“Going to school, extracurricular, if they want to find a job, just for socializing with their friends. We’re able to play a small part in making sure that someone does not have a barrier or an obstacle that they can’t get past,” said Serena Stevenson, General Manager of the Waco Transit System.

saves students like Keyshaun Hollie some cash.

“I’m trying to get to school on time, it’s my senior year!", Hollie said.

Hollie typically rides to school with a friend, so he’s not registered with the district to ride a school bus.

“If I need a ride, the bus is there all the time. Almost every day. I just have to bring my ID, show them and I get on the bus,” Hollie said.

Students say it’s an option, keeping them involved in school and giving them a dependable ride.

“It’s a very secure thing for me, because if no one else is available. I know the bus is available,” Revyn Alexander said.

A couple students say they take a bus to their driving school to help get them their license. Others use the transit system to buy groceries, and go shopping.