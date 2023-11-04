'I grabbed my kids and ran to the road': Marlin residents left without a home after fire

MARLIN, Texas — “The fire was big, and I just grabbed my kids and ran to the road really,” said Josh Wiggins.

Josh Wiggins is reliving the moments right before his home went up in flames.

“It was devastating to wake up with a fire right in your face,” Wiggins said.

He and his neighbors who lived at the former Western Motel are now staying at the Relax Inn in Marlin after an early morning fire destroyed eight apartment rooms.

The Red Cross is helping the 21 residents out with seven rooms.

A couple staying at the inn told 25 News' Dominique Leh their first instinct was to save their kids.

“When I opened the door a log hit me, I could feel the heat, it was hot and I kinda got a little light headed but I gotta get them outta here,” said Sharvannha Warren.

Sharvannha Warren and her wife Sharetta were visiting family at the former motel as they were headed across Texas with their four kids in a moving truck.

But by the time they saw the fire, it was too late, their truck with everything they owned were up in flames.

“We don’t even have money to get us anything to eat, let alone pay off the truck, we literally lost everything—wallets credit cards, everything we have nothing but the clothes on our back,” she said.

Betty Jefferson with BJ’s Tiny Tots has been hard at work all day gathering plates of food and necessities for these families. She said she wants their bellies to be full.

“Small community but we’re big at heart. Whenever something happens, a lot of us come together to help each other,” said Betty Johnson.

Sharvannha lost pictures and birth certificates. She left in such a hurry that she didn’t have shoes, but fortunately she did receive some today from a heating shelter.

BJ’s Tiny Tots is accepting donations like food and clothing. If you’d like to help these people out, you can call Betty Johnson at 254-234-0031.