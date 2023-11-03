21 displaced, no injuries reported after another early morning fire in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas — Another fire broke out at an apartment building in Marlin early Friday morning.

The fire burned at the corner of Business 6 and Ward Street apartments, and residents say they learned their building was on fire at about 4 a.m. — they were able to escape.

According to the Fire Chief of the Marlin Fire Department, the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

There were no injuries reported. This is the fourth fire in Downtown Marlin in just over a year.

21 people have been displaced and a warming center is going to house those victims and provide them food and shelter for now.

A local daycare is helping provide victims with small kids diapers and other supplies, and the Red Cross will also assist.

25 News will provide updates and additional details as they become available.