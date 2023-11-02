Watch Now
News

Actions

Firefighters battle massive downtown Marlin blaze

Marlin fire on Coleman Street.png
Michael Magourik/KXXV
Marlin fire on Coleman Street.png
Pic1.jpg
IMG_1499.jpg
Posted at 2023-11-02T06:57:32-0500
and last updated 2023-11-02 08:13:48-04

MARLIN, Texas – Firefighters fought a massive blaze in downtown Marlin this morning.

It happened about 1 a.m. in the 260th block of Coleman Street.

There was the threat of it spreading to multiple buildings.

No injuries were reported.

Brian Mesman, an employee with the Marlin hospital, said the property is owned by the hospital. One of the buildings that was burned was used as storage. It houses old medical files.

Last year, there was also a massive fire at a historic building in downtown Marlin.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

IMG_1497.jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019