Firefighters battle massive downtown Marlin blaze

MARLIN, Texas – Firefighters fought a massive blaze in downtown Marlin this morning.

It happened about 1 a.m. in the 260th block of Coleman Street.

There was the threat of it spreading to multiple buildings.

No injuries were reported.

Brian Mesman, an employee with the Marlin hospital, said the property is owned by the hospital. One of the buildings that was burned was used as storage. It houses old medical files.

Last year, there was also a massive fire at a historic building in downtown Marlin.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.