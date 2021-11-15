Funeral service announced for Aggie killed at Astroworld festival

HOUSTON, Texas — Funeral service plans have been announced for an Aggie killed at the Astroworld festival in Houston.

Bharti Shahani was 22-years-old when she was fatally trampled on during a crowd surge as Travis Scott performed his set.

She was transported to Houston Methodist Hospital where she remained on a ventilator in the ICU until she was declared brain dead, according to what Shahani’s family told ABC-13 Houston.

The funeral will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Winford Funeral Home.

Shahani was a senior set to graduate from Texas A&M at the time of her death.

