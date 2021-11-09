How to help: Aggie left brain dead after fatal Astroworld music festival

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An Aggie family is asking for the public's help after medical bills have left them in financial hardship.

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old senior at Texas A&M University, was declared brain dead Tuesday evening, according to her family. She remains on a ventilator in the ICU after Friday's fatal crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival.

"The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing," said her father, Sunny Shahani, to KTRK. "We keep saying we'll pray. I request all of Houston to pray for her. Maybe the prayers might work as a miracle for her."

The Shahani family has since launched a GoFundme.

"Our family remains by Bharti's side and are unable to work," said Namrata Shahani, Bharti's younger sister. "We are raising funds to help cover mounting expenses during this strenuous time."

"Bharti is the light of our lives and we are all praying for her full and speedy recovery."

To make a donation today, click here.

