Texas A&M student in critical condition after disaster at Astroworld music festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) - A 22-year old-Texas A&M senior remains on a ventilator Monday evening after Friday's disaster at the Astroworld music festival.

Bharti Shahani, her sister Namrata Shahani and her cousin Mohit Bellani went to the concert together, but lost each other when the crowd surged.

"Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other," Bellani said. "There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive."

Bharti was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital by ambulance.

Her parents said Bharti suffered multiple heart attacks and remains in the ICU.

"The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing," said her father, Sunny Shahani. "We keep saying we'll pray. I request all of Houston to pray for her. Maybe the prayers might work as a miracle for her."

