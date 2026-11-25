FORT HOOD, Texas — Survivors of the 2009 Fort Hood shooting are reacting to news that Nidal Hasan has asked a federal court to delay his execution.

Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was found guilty of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder for the attack that wounded more than 30 people.

Julia Wilson, who was nine months pregnant when Hasan opened fire, said her witness request was denied and that the way the military has handled the case has caused her anguish.

Wilson called the delay "frustrating," adding, "Let's see how this goes down."

"The gunfire ended supposedly in ten minutes. No, it didn't. I live it every single day. My child slept in my room for a long time. And not because he was scared or anything and didn't want to sleep in his own room. But for me, he did it for me," Wilson said.

The court filing has the potential to add major delays to the Trump administration's plans for the execution, which had been scheduled for next week, while the legal battle plays out.

Fort Hood survivors denied access to watch Nidal Hasan execution, say they're being 'traumatized all over again'

Hasan is currently scheduled to be executed by firing squad at Fort Hood on December 3.

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