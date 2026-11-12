Killeen ISD closing all schools Dec. 3 due to expected activity surrounding Nidal Hasan execution

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD will close all schools and district facilities on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026, due to expected activity surrounding the scheduled execution of Nidal Hasan.

Students and staff will not report that day, including at Manor Middle School, which is operated by Third Future Schools.

District leaders anticipate increased media presence and traffic in the community.

Killeen ISD said it is also reviewing extracurricular activities scheduled for Dec. 3, with plans to limit activities.

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