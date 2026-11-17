FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Three survivors of the deadly 2009 Fort Hood attack have been denied access to witness the execution of the man responsible, who is set to be put to death in a little more than two weeks.

Julia Wilson is one of three survivors being denied access to watch the execution of former Army Maj. Nidal Hasan. She received an email last week explaining the decision was made because she is not a direct victim of the premeditated murder charge.

Wilson said she was beyond upset when she got the notice.

"It's a slap in the face. It's a huge slap in the face, I literally thought to myself, why don't you just take a blade and go ahead and run me through to get this torture over?" Wilson said.

"Rage. Anger. Intermittent explosive disorder. Betrayal, violation all over again," Wilson said. "I had 12 bullet rounds come at me and my unborn child. My child is a victim too."

While she may not have been physically hurt, Wilson said the mental health scars remain.

She and other survivors have been fighting to have the government classify the attack as an act of terrorism, which would open the door for benefits to those impacted.

"I'm being traumatized all over again, every time. I don't only fight for myself and others that were there and didn't get physically wounded. I'm fighting for those that were wounded, and I'm fighting for the families of those that we lost," Wilson said.

As Hasan's execution date nears, the survivors are appealing the decision, hoping to finally get closure and send a message to Hasan.

"I don't know what else to do at this point. I have to, I feel the very, a very strong need to look this man in the eyes and let him know, you tried to make me a victim. I'm not your victim. I survived you. This is the end of you," Wilson said.

There will be limited access to post on December 3rd.

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