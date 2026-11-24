FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Nidal Hasan, the man responsible for the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood, is scheduled to be executed next week.

Hasan is currently being held at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas. He will be taken to Fort Hood for the execution, but other details remain confidential.

While we don't know where the execution will take place, Sean Timmons with the Tully Rinckey law firm in Houston said space will be limited.

"If I was in charge of this mission as the installation commander, I would say Fort Hood Army Airfield hangar area would probably be the most logical spot to do it, since it would involve the minimal amount of transport; and any additional transport involves risk from third-party interventions," Timmons said.

If military protocol is followed, Timmons said about a dozen Army officers will line up to carry out the sentence. Some blanks will be used, so it's unknown who fired the fatal shot.

"It'll most likely be individuals with the military occupational specialty of military police, and they may be asking for volunteers, and the volunteers will then be randomly selected, or they could be directed and ordered, pursuant to their military orders." Timmons said.

Much of the timeline is left to military leadership.

"The actual itinerary is classified and not publicly available, and much of it truthfully is up to the secretary's discretion. So, Secretary Hegseth will have a significant amount of discretion about what he permits and what he authorizes." Timmons said.

He added the anonymity of the process will help maintain operational security.

"They do want to keep this information confidential and classified to prevent leaks and disclosures and outside intervention. There may be jihadist sympathizers who support Major Hassan's killing of the soldiers who want to intervene on his behalf. There may be third parties who want to intervene on his behalf," Timmons said.

The execution will happen at Fort Hood on Dec. 3 at approximately 1 p.m.

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