'Every pint counts:' Carter BloodCare urgently calls for donations ahead of June blood drive event

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Carter BloodCare is urgently calling for blood donations ahead of its June 9 Donor Showdown, aiming to collect 3,300 units by August amid a challenge booking local drives.



The Showdown events will be held in Temple, Killeen, Waco, and West.

Spokesperson Jessica Amaro emphasizes the urgency of donating early due to the 72-hour processing time and ongoing challenges with scheduling local drives.

Carter BloodCare urges all community members, especially Black and Hispanic donors, to give blood, regardless of type, to help save lives before emergencies strike.

Check out some of the struggles Carter BloodCare is going through:

Carter BloodCare is sounding the alarm on a critical blood drive shortage and urging the public to step up before it’s too late.

“We need it all right now,” said Jessica Amaro, a spokesperson for Carter BloodCare, when asked if there’s a specific blood type in short supply.

The nonprofit, which supplies blood to hospitals across the region, is teaming up with 25 News for a Donor Showdown on June 9. The drive will take place in Temple, Killeen, Waco, and West.

“We always talk about if there’s a car accident over here or, unfortunately, there’s a shooting over here — then people want to donate, but by then it may be too late,” Amaro said.

The goal is to collect 3,300 units of blood by August. However, the organization is struggling to schedule enough local drives to meet that target.

“O-positive is the universal blood type, and it’s so common — but it’s because of that reason that we need those people to come in and donate too,” Amaro said.

“We might end up in a deficit if we can’t book any more blood drives,” she added.

Amaro emphasized the importance of early donations, noting that it takes about 72 hours for blood to be processed and made available for patients in need.

“We really want to make the public aware that we need them to come in and donate blood before the need arises,” she said.

Amaro also issued a call to action for everybody to do their part.

“We want our Black and Hispanic community to come in and donate as well, regardless of what their blood type is,” she said.

With time running out, officials say every donation could make the difference between life and death.

Information about the Donor Showdown, including locations and times, is available on the Carter BloodCare website.