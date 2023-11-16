Elementary school staffer honored for saving a choking student

HEWITT, Texas — A Park Hill Elementary staffer is being honored for her fast response in saving the life of a choking student.

On an October school day during lunch, Instructional Assistant Adrienne Pollak noticed first-grader Gabrielle Ohmstede choking on a strawberry and then began to have trouble breathing.

Ms. Pollak immediately sprang to action and did a finger swipe to clear the student's throat so she could breathe again.

Gabrielle's mother, Sarah Ohmstede, expressed her gratitude for Ms. Pollak and her swift action—avoiding a potential tragedy.

“I am so grateful for her quick action and for her being so aware and in tune to what was going on in the lunchroom,” Sarah said. “If she had not been, there could have been a much different outcome. She is a hero!”

Ms. Pollak has been awarded the Extra Mile Hero Award by the Midway ISD Board of Trustees during Tuesday night's board meeting.

The district said the award is only given to, "individuals who go above and beyond in service to their school community."