Connally ISD requiring face masks following district-wide closure, Labor Day weekend

The Connally Independent School District announced a change regarding mask requirements on Friday.

Connally ISD made the decision to close all campuses through Monday, Sept. 6 after two teachers died due to COVID-19. In a letter to students, staff, and families the school district said it will now be requiring face masks inside all school and district buildings.

"Students who do not have a mask readily available will be provided with one upon entering the building," said CISD.

The change is effective Tuesday, Sept. 7 as students and staff return from the Labor Day weekend, and district-wide closure.

"This closure is an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and is in line with recommendations from the McLennan County Health Department," said the district in an announcement Monday evening. "Our hope is that the closure and holiday break will provide those who are positive with the virus or exposed to others with the virus, the time to isolate and recover."

The school district announced on Wednesday that the football game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3 was canceled as well.

"During this school closure, we hope that everyone’s focus will be on preventing the spread of this virus," said CISD.