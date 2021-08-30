Connally ISD closes all campuses due to COVID-19 cases

The Connally Independent School District has made the decision to close all campuses through Monday, Sept. 6.

The closure will give way to deep cleaning and sanitation of classrooms on all campuses. Parents and guardians will be receiving additional information about remote conferencing and attendance to keep learning in progress through the district's closure.

"This closure is an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and is in line with recommendations from the McLennan County Health Department," said the district in an announcement Monday evening. "Our hope is that the closure and holiday break will provide those who are positive with the virus or exposed to others with the virus, the time to isolate and recover."

The district is additionally organizing COVID-19 testing for students and staff, and asks parents to report any child who tests positive to their campus nurse:

Connally Early Childhood Center - Chris Ruhter, cruhter@connally.org

Connally Primary School - Cheryl Sanchez, clsanchez@connally.org

Connally Elementary School - Pam White, pwhite@connally.org

Connally Junior High - Lisa Watts, lwatts@connally.org

Connally High School - Elizabeth Sharp, esharp@connally.org

"During this school closure, we hope that everyone’s focus will be on preventing the spread of this virus," said CISD. "Again, the situation is being closely monitored and we will keep you apprised of any changes."

According to CISD, free breakfast and lunch meals will continue to be offered to all students and will be distributed from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in front of each campus. The district will also be hosting a vaccination clinic from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 at the Connally High School gymnasium.

At this time, in-person learning will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7.