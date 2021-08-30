Connally Junior High School to close until Sept. 7 due to COVID-19

MOTT, Texas — Today, Connally ISD announced that the Connally Junior High School will be closed tomorrow through Monday, Sept 6.

This news comes after the passing of Natalia Chansler, a 6th-grade social studies teacher that passed away this weekend due to complications of COVID-19.

"We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to her family, students, and friends," said Connally ISD Superintendent Wesley Holt.

Ms. Chansler is the second Connally ISD teacher to pass away this year due to COVID-19.

The district plans on using the campus's closure to sanitize and conduct a thorough cleaning; this closure came at the recommendation of the McLennan County Health Department.

At the time of this publication, the district plans on offering optional COVID-19 rapid testing for students and parents who wish to participate as well as staff.

Connally ISD will also be holding a vaccination clinic on Sept. 13, from 5 - 7 P.M. in the Connally High School Gymnasium for staff, parents, and the community.

Several counselors will also be available at the Connally Junior High campus between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 3:45 P.M. this week to provide support to students struggling with this sudden loss.

To learn more about Connally ISD's daily cleaning and safety protocols, click here.

In-person learning will resume Tuesday, Sept 7.

