Community provides feedback on 25th Street Corridor Study

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is taking steps towards creating a more adaptable, accessible and safer city.

The community gathered for a walk with officials asking for residents to speak up about the improvements they’d like to see on the historic 25th Street.

“If you’re in a wheelchair, this is absolutely impossible without some kind of support,” one Waco resident said.

Waco locals took a stroll along 25th Street looking for ways to improve the high traffic area.

“I would also look at considering adding lighting on both sides, especially at intersections,” a Waco local said.

The walk was a collaboration between Waco Walks, Kimley-Horn, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the City of Waco and Grassroots Waco.

“We’re doing a corridor study, kind of investigating infrastructure needs and future needs of the residents and businesess in the area,” Enrique Perez said.

Enrique Perez is with the city. He says 25th Street has a lot of life and history so they’re looking to create a more active walking scene by asking for the community’s help.

"Where are the gaps in infrastructure? Where are there needs for sidewalks or intersection needs?” Perez said.

The one and a half mile walk gave locals a chance to learn about the neighborhood’s history, and an opportunity to have a voice in their community’s future.

“There’s a lot of art opportunities here on this street, I would like to see murals on local businesses to really highlight that Hispanic culture here,” another Waco resident said.

If you would like to add input to the 25th Street Corridor, you can do so here.