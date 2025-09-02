Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Copperas Cove gives update on investigations into fire department

The internal and criminal investigations into the fire department were initiated on July 16. Four firefighters have been removed since the start of this investigation
Copperas Cove Fire Department
Copperas Cove Fire Department
Copperas Cove Fire Department
Posted

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Copperas Cove is holding a press conference to provide a statement and answer questions regarding recent Copperas Cove Fire Department internal and criminal investigations.

The investigations were initiated on July 16 and resulted in at least four firefighters being removed. The investigations found city policy violations leading to one firefighter resigning on July 9, two firefighters terminated on July 31, and one firefighter being terminated on Aug. 1.

The press conference starts at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood