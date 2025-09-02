City of Copperas Cove gives update on investigations into fire department

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Copperas Cove is holding a press conference to provide a statement and answer questions regarding recent Copperas Cove Fire Department internal and criminal investigations.

The investigations were initiated on July 16 and resulted in at least four firefighters being removed. The investigations found city policy violations leading to one firefighter resigning on July 9, two firefighters terminated on July 31, and one firefighter being terminated on Aug. 1.

The press conference starts at 4 p.m.