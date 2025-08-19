Copperas Cove fire chief announces retirement after 36 years of service

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Copperas Cove announced the retirement of its Fire Chief Gary Young on Tuesday, following 36 years of service in the community.

Chief Young's retirement starts Sept. 23, 2025. He began his career with the City of Copperas Cove of Sept. 23, 1989 and served in multiple roles, including Fire Chief on which he took on starting Feb. 6, 2023.

"Throughout his tenure, he has been a steadfast leader, guiding the department through sustained growth, maintaining operational readiness and a strong focus on taking care of the community. He is particularly recognized for his mentorship of staff, helping to shape the next generation of firefighters and fostering a culture of professionalism within the department." - City of Copperas Cove

The city says Chief Young has many professional achievements like certifications and distinctions including, Master Firefighter, Master Fire Instructor, Licensed Paramedic, Fire Service Chief Executive Officer (FSCEO) from the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University, Certified Fire Executive (CFE) from the Texas Fire Chief’s Academy, the prestigious Community Builder Award from the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595, as well as attending Texas A&M-San Antonio where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Fire Service Administration with a concentration in Homeland Security in 2019.

"On behalf of the City of Copperas Cove, I want to sincerely thank Fire Chief Gary Young for his 36 years of dedicated service to our community. His leadership, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public safety have left a lasting impact on the department and the citizens of Copperas Cove. Chief Young has been a trusted mentor and colleague, building strong regional and state partnerships, and his legacy of service will be remembered for years to come." - Ryan Haverlah, City Manager

The city said details regarding a public retirement ceremony and recognition event will be released at a later date.