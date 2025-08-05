Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Copperas Cove removes 4 firefighters following investigations

Copperas Cove Fire Department
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The Copperas Cove Fire Department has released four firefighters from duty following internal and criminal investigations.

The City of Copperas Cove announced the investigations on July 16 in partnership with the Copperas Cove Police Department.

The investigations found city policy violations and led to personnel changes:

July 9 - One firefighter resigns
July 31 - Two firefighters terminated
August 1 - One firefighter terminated

As of August 5, the Copperas Cove Police Department is still working on the criminal investigation.

