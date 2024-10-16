China Spring community to hold fundraiser to honor long-time Little League coach

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — There's an empty feeling on the China Spring Little League Field, as the community mourns the loss of long-time coach Johnny Cloud.

But his loss is being felt beyond the field and at home.

"Amazing husband, amazing dad — that's one of the things that brought me to him," said Cloud's now widowed wife, Brittany.

Johnny died two weeks ago, and he's leaving behind three girls and his wife, Brittany.

Brittany Cloud

His passing also left a lasting impact on the players he coached.

"He wants them to be a role model — he wanted them to be a role model playing wise, attitude-wise, and a good player," Brittany said.

The family held funeral services last week and were expecting a couple of people, but the amount that showed up left Brittany in shock.

"My guess was that half of that was softball family, so he touched many lives when it came to playing ball."

She always knew Johnny touched many lives, but not to the extent that some of the players went to.

"The main thing was everybody showing up in their hook jerseys — that was the unspoken 'We love you, Coach Johnny'."

Brittany Cloud

Now that Johnny is gone — there's only one way to keep his legacy alive.

One of Brittany's best friends will hold a fundraising tournament to honor Johnny one last time.

"She's one of my best friends and she knows that this is what Johnny would want."

You can also donate money by clicking here.