Central Texas inmate on the run after fleeing cemetery shift: Sheriff

TEMPLE, Texas — Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate last seen in Central Texas.
Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, weighing 158 pounds and standing at 5 feet and 9 inches.
He is said to be balding with light brown/blonde hair and is believed to be wearing a white T-shirt with black and white-striped jail-issued pants.
Hogan is believed to have already discarded the matching jail-issued top.
He is reported to have escaped while working a crew shift at Seaton Cemetery located at the 333 block of Seaton Road in Leon Junction.
Deputies, including K-9 assets, are reported to be searching the area at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coryell Sheriff's Office at 254-865-7201.
Authorities are urging the public, that should one come across the subject to not approach him.