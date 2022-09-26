Watch Now
Central Texas inmate on the run after fleeing cemetery shift: Sheriff

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Coryell County Sheriff's Office)(Facebook)
Posted at 11:38 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 12:41:15-04

TEMPLE, Texas — Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate last seen in Central Texas.

Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, weighing 158 pounds and standing at 5 feet and 9 inches.

He is said to be balding with light brown/blonde hair and is believed to be wearing a white T-shirt with black and white-striped jail-issued pants.

Hogan is believed to have already discarded the matching jail-issued top.

He is reported to have escaped while working a crew shift at Seaton Cemetery located at the 333 block of Seaton Road in Leon Junction.

Deputies, including K-9 assets, are reported to be searching the area at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coryell Sheriff's Office at 254-865-7201.

Authorities are urging the public, that should one come across the subject to not approach him.

