Central Texas inmate on the run after fleeing cemetery shift: Sheriff

TEMPLE, Texas — Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate last seen in Central Texas.

(Coryell County Sheriff's Office)(Facebook)

Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, weighing 158 pounds and standing at 5 feet and 9 inches.

He is said to be balding with light brown/blonde hair and is believed to be wearing a white T-shirt with black and white-striped jail-issued pants.

Hogan is believed to have already discarded the matching jail-issued top.

He is reported to have escaped while working a crew shift at Seaton Cemetery located at the 333 block of Seaton Road in Leon Junction.

Deputies, including K-9 assets, are reported to be searching the area at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coryell Sheriff's Office at 254-865-7201.

Authorities are urging the public, that should one come across the subject to not approach him.