Case goes cold in search for University High School athlete's killer: Waco police

WACO, Texas — The hunt for who killed a University High School basketball player has gone cold after Waco police say they have "no significant leads" in his shooting death nearly four months ago.

An unidentified suspect shot Drevion Booker, 16, back on Feb. 20 inside a Waco neighborhood.

Waco detectives said they believe the shooter may have known Booker based on their initial investigation.

The sophomore University High School basketball player later died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital, police said.

Waco police said they believe someone driving a silver SUV to be involved in the shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Ruby Avenue.

Friends and family came out days after the shooting for a balloon release and vigil remembering the teen they knew as "Bean."

"The jail or the graveyard ... We losing too much talent to senseless violence," his father, Juandre Booker, told 25 News.

Waco Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Call (254) 753-4357 if you would like to submit an anonymous tip to investigators.