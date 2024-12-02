Bruceville-Eddy Street Repair Committee to evaluate poor road conditions in the neighborhoods

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KXXV) — "Once you get down a block or so, it begins to fall apart, so it's pretty bad," Marcus Legaudiet, a Bruceville-eddy resident, said.

Pretty bad—that's a common saying our neighbors in Bruceville-Eddy said about the road conditions on Temple Street.

"There's a lot of potholes -- a lot of potholes," " Legaudiet said. "I'm hearing that after this sewage system, they're putting here that the city is going to be fixing up the roads, and whether they do or not is a completely different story."

Manuel DeLeon, a local who has lived in the area his entire life, said he's happy the city is taking action on these life-long issues.

The City of Bruceville-Eddy has a street repair committee, which brings the council, stakeholders, and residents together to discuss how to spend the repair budget on specific streets.

"That'll be fantastic because we desperately need it here," Legaudiet said.

Hungry Hill Road is up next to get a full overhaul with construction expected to begin no later than spring 2025.

The reasons for more repairs in the city all come down to expansion.

"I don't want too much growth here—like I said, we have a tight little community, and the bigger it gets, the more city-like it will be, but I like the country style," Legaudiet said.

25 News' Marc Monroy spoke with the city, who said the stakeholders involved with the committee go out to the streets and drive on them to get the most accurate evaluation.

City Administrator Kent Manton said that they will be asked to personally drive the roadways of Bruceville-Eddy and make recommendations on which streets should be prioritized. The committee recommendations will consider the condition, visibility, traffic density, severity, and the active sewer construction project.

MEMBERS OF THE COMMITTEE: