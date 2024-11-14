Sanitary Sewer System to fix aging septic tank issue in Bruceville-eddy

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We have looked forward for years to the possibility of a wastewater treatment plant coming to town," said LaDonna Reyna, a long-time Bruceville-eddy resident.

After decades of planning — construction crews in the City of Bruceville-Eddy are beginning the work to fix an ongoing issue.

LaDonna is one of our neighbors who's seen firsthand the negative effects of old septic tanks and the lack of a proper sewage system in our community.

"One of the problems we've had in the past in with heavy rain is our system, especially in this part of town, is overwhelmed, which puts sewage into our streets," Reyna said.

The plan is one of the biggest in city history — with an almost $19 million price tag.

$9.4 million is from loans, $8.9 million from a USDA grant, and $972,000 is from the city.

This plan is decades in the making.

"We really need this, and if we don't, we won't grow, and Waco and Temple will continue to come into our city," said Bruceville-eddy Mayor Linda Owens.

However, several factors have hindered the progress, including elections and waiting on funding approvals.

"This has been built on the backs of past councils and all of our citizens since it's something they've been requesting," said City Administrator Kent Manton.

"I know there's a lot of shock and disbelief this is going into the ground,"

Now that the plan is in action — you can expect more traffic delays and possibly a water rate increase.

"I'm fine with the increase in the water rates simply because it is an investment," said Reyna.

But for LaDonna, this is all part of a plan for the future.

"There is a short-term disadvantage because it's inconvenient — it's dirt and noisy, but at the end of it, there is going to be a benefit for years to come," said Reyna.

Water Fee Increases In Effect:

Minimum monthly charges for sewer service, including 0 gallons

3/4" or 5/8" Meter — $71.44

1" Meter (2.% — $104.41

1 1/2" (5) — $157.57

2" Meter (8) — $256.74

3" Meter (15) — $394.42

Charge per 1,000 GALLONS