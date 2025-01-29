Bruceville-Eddy residents ecstatic over progress on first-ever sanitary sewer system

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KXXV) — Construction on the new sanitary sewer system in Bruceville-Eddy has moved to the front of the local school district, and many neighbors are pleased with the progress.



The sanitary sewer system has been under construction since the third quarter of 2024, and the city said construction is going well.

Neighbors in the city say they are pleased with the progress and don't mind the constant construction, which is seen and felt throughout Bruceville-Eddy

Construction before the school is expected to last another week or two.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We're excited because it's going to allow our town to grow," Peggy Weaver, Eagle's Landing restaurant owner, said.

That's the reaction 25 News' Marc Monroy got, and not just from Weaver, to Monroy's Facebook post about all the construction happening around town.

"You're one of the ones that don't mind at all that this construction is going on," Monroy told Weaver.

"I don't mind it because it's working towards a goal," Weaver said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

25 News first reported about the city installing its first-ever sanitary sewer system three months ago.

That same construction is happening on one of the busiest streets in our community, which connects the three schools.

"Also to improve health and safety. We're going to have an actual sewer system and not a bunch of septic tanks in our town," Weaver said.

Weaver tells Monroy it's expensive to clean out septic tanks, and this new sewer system will help pay the bill.

Raising water rates is being floated around, but our neighbors say it's cheaper than clearing out the tanks.

"And we're fine with that because anything is less expensive than what we're doing right now," Weaver said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Currently, there are very few businesses in the area, and most people tell 25 News that it's because there is no system already in place.

Now that it is installed, it can help attract more restaurants, shops, and other stores to our community.

"We don't want to grow so big that we're another Waco, we want to stay small, but we still want to have commerce come into the city to get better taxes, roads, schools," Weaver said.