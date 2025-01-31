Bell County Flea Market moves forward after storm damage, zoning update

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Flea Market is moving forward after it was devastated by a strong wind storm that left it in pieces. The City of Belton has approved a zoning change for the market, allowing future renovations.



Belton approved a zoning change for the Flea Market at the recent city council meeting.

Neighbors in the area tell 25 News' Marc Monroy they're excited about the possibility of the Flea Market owners renovating the market.

Marc Monroy they're excited about the possibility of the Flea Market owners renovating the market. The nearly 10-acre lot was annexed in 2006 and has been operating as a legal nonconforming use.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than two months have passed since fierce winds swept through Bell County, causingsignificant damage to local businesses.

"Initially, it was an emergency response and making sure everything was okay over there," a local official said.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the Bell County Flea Market, which features around 200 businesses and is a staple in the community.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"One of the things the storm did was alert us to the fact that the zoning was out of compliance out there," the official said.

At its most recent meeting, the Belton City Council unanimously approved a zoning change for the nearly 10-acre lot where the flea market operates.

What does this mean for the market?

The owners can now proceed with renovations and bring in construction crews to make necessary upgrades and improvements to the site.

City of Belton

"The flea market had been operating with incorrect zoning, and that's no fault of their own since it was an annexation and the zoning wasn't updated," the official said.

According to zoning documents, the property was annexed in 2006 and operated as a legal non-conforming use.

"We updated the zoning after the storm, and that's what you saw was the administrative process," the official said.

With the zoning now officially updated, neighbors in the area are eager to see what changes may come to the 35-year-old flea market.