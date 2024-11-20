Crews in Temple begin clean up after storm strikes community

This template is intended for quick, write-ups for things like breaking news, commodity news, press releases, alerts, lists, etc. Basically anything that is not a reporter story.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Crews are out to clean up whats left of Temple's Monday morning storm.

Wind speeds pushed 60 miles per hour

Trees, fences and other stuff was knocked over

"It wasn't just any normal storm or any normal rain," said Pete Smith, a Temple resident.

25 News' Marc Monroy was actually out in your neighborhood when he drove past this toppled tree.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

25 News spoke with the house owner after she saw the damage. Although she didn't want to be on camera, one of her neighbors broke down what happened that morning.

"And all of a sudden, it was just boom,"Temple resident James Gonzalez said. "I thought it was thunder at first, and the house kept shuttering, and I go, what the heck, and I looked outside, and the winds kept blowing."

Gonzalez was putting Christmas decorations up when winds started to pick up speed.

"This Christmas tree that I had just set up here was blown away, and it disappeared on me, but yeah, it was loud like a thunderclap," Gonzalez said.

Other areas in our community are also feeling the effects.

"It was pretty bad. I'm not going to lie. Our apartment flooded a little bit," Smith said.

But it seems everyone I talked to had one observation: the winds came fast and disappeared almost as quickly as they arrived.

"It was definitely an event, to say the least, and I messaged my wife, who was in round rock, and said, holy smokes, a storm just hit, and she messaged me a few hours later saying what storm," Gonzalez said.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth used radar to track the winds down in Bell County, which were vital in some parts.

Although the NWS said it doesn't need to come to our community to investigate, our Chief Meteorologist, Matt Hines, said there were likely 60-plus mile-per-hour winds in some isolated locations along the line of storms.