'A shock & surprise': Popular dog park in Waco permanently closes, property reportedly 'sold'

In a Facebook post, the HOT Dog Park volunteer board said the park has permanently closed after finding out the property has been sold.
Courtesy: Hot DOG Park Waco
WACO, Texas — A popular dog park in Waco has confirmed its permanent closure. The volunteer board president told 25 News that the update is a "shock and surprise."

In a Facebook post, the HOT Dog Volunteer Board released a statement claiming that they were notified the park would close on Monday, September 9 after it was notified that the land had been sold. The board also claimed that they were unaware the property was on the market to be sold.

The board added that there is a scheduled meeting on Tuesday to discuss future plans.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more.

