'I Am Vanessa Guillen' documentary to debut on Netflix, Nov. 17

WACO, Texas — A new documentary about the life and murder of Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen is set to debut on Netflix.

This September 30 would have been Guillen's 23rd birthday.

The show is titled 'I Am Vanessa Guillen.'

According to Netflix, it will cover Guillen's dreams of serving her country, a dream which was ultimately shattered when she was sexually harassed on post and then brutally murdered by a fellow soldier.

The documentary will also follow her family's fight for justice and changing how the military handles sexual assault, a journey taking them all the way to the Nation's capital.

'I Am Vanessa Guillen' drops on Netflix on November 17.