Woman faces 11 charges in connection with Vanessa Guillen's death

A woman who allegedly helped soldier Vanessa Guillen’s killer dismember and get rid of Guillen’s body last year has been indicted on 11 federal charges.

Cecily Ann Aguilar was indicted by a grand jury on charges that include accessory after the fact, destruction of records in a federal case, conspiracy to tamper with documents, and issuing false statements.

Guillen, an Army specialist, went missing from Fort Hood in Texas in April 2020. About two months later her remains were found along the Leon River.

Last month, a judge denied Aguilar’s motion to have her recorded confession thrown out. Her confession allegedly outlines gruesome details of Guillen’s death.

Aguilar helped officers investigating the soldier’s death by reaching out to Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, the suspected killer, on a cell phone.

Prosecutors say Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Robinson on the military base.

Robinson died by suicide last year after police confronted him in the death investigation.

Aguilar was Robinson’s girlfriend at the time of Guillen’s death, according to court documents.