Gov. Abbott asks Texans to join in prayer for victims of Astroworld incident

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is asking Texans to join his family in prayer for the victims of a fatal crowd surge in Houston.

"What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge," said Governor Abbott in a press release.

Eight people have been reported dead while several others were injured.

Abbott went on to thank first responders and concertgoers that tended to those needing assistance in the crowd.

"The State of Texas is ready to assist in the response, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation," said Abbott.

"I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in lifting up in prayer those affected by this tragedy."

Travis Scott has since stated that he is "absolutely devastated" by the news of the fatal crowd surge at his concert.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!