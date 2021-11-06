Travis Scott 'absolutely devastated' after fatal Astroworld incident leaves 8 dead

HOUSTON, Texas — Travis Scott is stating that he is "absolutely devastated" after at least eight people died and numerous others were injured at his concert in Houston.

Around 9 p.m. Friday night, officials declared a "mass casualty incident" at his Astroworld Festival performance.

"The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," said Fire Chief Samuel Peña at a news conference.

“People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

17 people were transported to hospital, including 11 who were experiencing cardiac arrest, according to Peña.

Concert footage submitted to KXXV shows a festival attendee attempting to flag down attention for the injured.

Sometime after, a paramedic ambulance can be seen stuck among the thousands in the crowd as they attempt to navigate through the sold-out festival.

Fan footage of Astroworld incident that left 8 dead, multiple injured

Officials have not yet released the identities of the deceased or their exact cause of death.

The remainder of Travis Scott's set was canceled shortly after.

A two-day music festival, Astroworld performances set for Saturday have also been canceled.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also spoken up about the incident, calling it "tragic" and asking Texans to join his family in prayer for the victims.

