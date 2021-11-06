Watch
News

Gallery: AP photos from Travis Scott concert where 8 died in Houston

3HoustonAP.jpeg
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Photo by: Associated Press
10HoustonAP.jpeg
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Photo by: Associated Press
1HoustonAP.jpeg
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Photo by: Associated Press
4HoustonAP.jpeg
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Photo by: Associated Press
2HoustonAP.jpeg
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Photo by: Associated Press
5HoustonAP.jpeg
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Photo by: Associated Press
6HoustonAP.jpeg
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Photo by: Associated Press
7HoustonAP.jpeg
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Photo by: Associated Press
8HoustonAP.jpeg
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Photo by: Associated Press
9HoustonAP.jpeg
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Photo by: Associated Press

Gallery: AP photos from Travis Scott concert where 8 died in Houston

close-gallery
  • 3HoustonAP.jpeg
  • 10HoustonAP.jpeg
  • 1HoustonAP.jpeg
  • 4HoustonAP.jpeg
  • 2HoustonAP.jpeg
  • 5HoustonAP.jpeg
  • 6HoustonAP.jpeg
  • 7HoustonAP.jpeg
  • 8HoustonAP.jpeg
  • 9HoustonAP.jpeg

Share

At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Associated Press
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Associated Press
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Associated Press
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Associated Press
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Associated Press
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Associated Press
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Associated Press
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Associated Press
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Associated Press
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.Associated Press
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next