FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Fort Hood could be getting yet another new name — or rather, an old one.

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Could Fort Hood become Fort Cavazos again?

The House Armed Services Committee voted, 29-27, on an amendment that would undo last year's change renaming Fort Cavazos to Fort Hood, potentially returning the post to the name honoring the Army's first Hispanic four-star general.

The post was originally named after a Confederate soldier before being renamed Fort Cavazos in 2023 to honor General Richard Cavazos. In 2025, it was renamed Fort Hood after World War I veteran Colonel Robert B. Hood. The latest amendment would reverse that change.

Soldiers, veterans, and civilians near the post have mixed reactions. One Fort Hood soldier says a return to the Cavazos name would carry real meaning for the community.

"It's a name at the end of the day. Being in Texas, I think if it goes back to Fort Cavazos, because we have a lot of Hispanics, that means a lot to the Hispanic population in the army in Texas," the soldier said.

Bill Allen opened his gun store four years ago after retiring from Fort Hood. His main clientele are Fort Hood soldiers. As a veteran, Allen says he understands the reasoning behind the name changes, but believes the post will always be remembered by one name.

"He [General Richard Cavazos] actually changed a lot of stuff to make it better for soldiers. But being stationed here three times when it was called Fort Hood, the soldiers don't even call it Fort Cavazos, they call it Fort Hood, because that's the history," Allen said.

Allen also says the ongoing uncertainty could create real problems for his small business. When the name last changed, Killeen City Council considered renaming Fort Hood Street. With the post's name up in the air again, Allen says he is worried about the impact on his livelihood.

"By changing it, you're forcing me, who's just a small business that's trying to survive to have to go — my license is Fort Hood, I'd have to apply to get my license changed and that takes 30 days. That means I'm shut down for 30 days. I can't afford to be shut down for 30 days," Allen said.

Rosa Becerra, who works on Fort Hood Street, says she wants a final resolution and believes the money being spent on repeated name changes could be put to better use.

"If it came from where it came from and they chose a certain person, I feel like it's very meaningful for that family. And honestly, for people to know a base by a certain name and where it comes from, I feel like it shouldn't be changed. That money should be spent on better things than just changing the name back and forth," Becerra said.

The legislation would also rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War. All name changes would still need full congressional approval before taking effect.

Fort Hood is one of nine bases included in the potential change.

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