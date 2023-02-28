Deadly Negotiations / Waco: 30 years later

WACO, Texas – Today marks 30 years since the start of the standoff at the Branch Davidian Compound in Waco.

The group’s leader – David Koresh – was under investigation for illegal weapons.

The deadly encounter would finally come to an end on April 19, 1993, when law enforcement tried to force people out with tear gas, but the compound caught on fire, killing more than 70 people.

ABC News

Only nine of the suspects made it out alive – eight of them convicted on federal charges.

Four AFT agents also lost their live – and more than two dozen others were hurt.

Investigators say some of the decisions made by law enforcement were poorly executed.