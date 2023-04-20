Taylor Museum of Waco History Waco Siege Exhibit

WACO, Texas — On April 19, 1993, FBI Agents penetrated the Mount Carmel Compound resulting in several fires breaking out that engulfed the property in flames, killing 76 Branch Davidians.

Five of those people were the husband and children of former Branch Davidian Sheila Martin.

"They thought they went into that building, that little house to be saved and they thought that will protect them from the flames," Martin said.

She left that compound during the 51-day stand off 30 years ago to share her truth about the religious community.

"David said I need somebody to be outside to know that their not to be afraid on what they are seeing on the TV that God is in control," she said.

Thirty years later, she has not joined the mission of sharing her story with the world. On what could've been prevented to save the lives of those that are now lost.

"All of these sources are stressing that the FBI negotiators were trying to do their best to negotiate people out and negotiations were working, but the commanders that ordered the hostage team to take those aggressive actions, those were mistakes because it discouraged the Branch Davidians to come out it was a complex and interactive event," said Loyola University Professor Dr. Catherine Wessinger.

The Taylor Museum of Waco History hosted a press conference to discuss what they have learned since the deadly 1993 siege. Those who attend the event was able to interact not only with agents and historians who are still looking into the deadly siege, but survivors who lost their loved ones.

The museum is open to the public and is housing artifacts that have been collected since 1994.